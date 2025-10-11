Kekoa Visperas, defense propel Tennessee Tech to 27-13 victory over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas had a touchdown pass and the Tennessee Tech defense allowed just over 200 yards…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas had a touchdown pass and the Tennessee Tech defense allowed just over 200 yards as the Golden Eagles topped Charleston Southern 27-13 on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech (6-0, 3-0 OVC-Big South Association), ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll, forced a three-and-out on the opening possession and a 19-yard punt gave the Golden Eagles the ball on the Buccaneers’ 40-yard line. Visperas had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Maury Sullivan seven plays later for a 7-0 lead.

Zach Gordon’s 37-yard field goal at the end of an 11-play drive made it 7-3 after one quarter.

Obie Sanni’s 6-yard touchdown run 6 seconds into the second quarter upped Tennessee Tech’s advantage to 14-3.

Charleston Southern (1-6, 0-3) answered with a 17-play 70-yard drive that took 9:51 off the clock. Zolten Osborne’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Rashawn Cunningham capped the drive and cut it to 14-10.

Q’Daryius Jennings’ 1-yard touchdown run finished off a nine-play 75-yard drive and the Golden Eagles led 20-10 at halftime after the missed extra-point.

Aidan Littles scored on a 16-yard run late in the third quarter to up Tennessee Tech’s lead to 17.

Visperas completed 17 of 27 passes for 157 yards with two interceptions. He carried nine times for a team-high 72 yards.

Osborne had 80 yards on 11-for-24 passing with an interception. The Buccaneers managed only 63 yards on 31 rushes and finished with 209 yards of offense.

