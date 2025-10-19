Kansas hosts Kansas State in Big 12 action

Kansas State (3-4) at Kansas (4-3), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: TNT Key stats Kansas Offense…

Kansas State (3-4) at Kansas (4-3), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Kansas Offense

Overall: 414.3 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 263.3 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 32.4 points per game (46th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 394.3 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 206 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 188.3 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (63rd)

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 365.9 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 222.3 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 143.6 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (62nd)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 386.3 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 232.3 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 154 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 27 points per game (89th)

Kansas is 126th in third down percentage, converting 31.7% of the time. Kansas State ranks 58th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 36.9%.

Kansas State ranks 14th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Kansas ranks 24th in the FBS averaging 41.3 penalty yards per game, and Kansas State ranks 9th with a 33.4-yard average.

Kansas is 127th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.5% of trips. Kansas State’s red zone offense ranks 16th, scoring on 95.2% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 1,752 yards, 18 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Leshon Williams, 314 yards on 55 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 530 yards on 31 catches, 4 TDs

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 1,556 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 313 yards on 75 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 417 yards on 32 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Kansas was beaten by Texas Tech 42-17 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Daniels led Kansas with 255 yards on 27-of-33 passing (81.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Daniel Hishaw Jr. had 53 rushing yards on eight carries. Cam Pickett had six receptions for 82 yards.

Kansas State won 41-28 over TCU on Saturday, Oct. 11. Johnson passed for 198 yards on 16-of-26 attempts (61.5%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 29 yards. Jackson had 110 rushing yards on 27 carries, adding two receptions for three yards. Garrett Oakley put up 71 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Kansas hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 1. Kansas State hosts No. 7 Texas Tech on Nov. 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.