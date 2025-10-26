Kansas and Oklahoma State meet in Big 12 play

Oklahoma State (1-7) at Kansas (4-4), Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Kansas Offense…

Oklahoma State (1-7) at Kansas (4-4), Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kansas Offense

Overall: 393.4 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 247.5 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 145.9 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 30.5 points per game (56th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 391.4 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 209.1 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 182.3 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (84th)

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 295.4 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 161.6 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 133.8 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (132nd)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 456.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 293 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 163.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 38.9 points per game (133rd)

Kansas ranks 125th in third down percentage, converting 32.7% of the time. Oklahoma State ranks 126th on defense, holding its opponents to 46.9%.

Oklahoma State ranks 95th in the FBS averaging 60.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas’ 21st-ranked 41.9 per-game average.

Both teams have weak red zone defenses. Oklahoma State is 124th in FBS, allowing opponents to score on 92.9% of trips. Kansas’ red zone defense ranks 121st, with opponents scoring on 92.3% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 1,881 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 66.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Leshon Williams, 319 yards on 57 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 554 yards on 34 catches, 4 TDs

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 696 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 55.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 420 yards on 76 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Gavin Freeman, 280 yards on 29 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Kansas was defeated by Kansas State 42-17 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Daniels passed for 129 yards on 17-of-35 attempts (48.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown. Daniel Hishaw Jr. carried the ball 19 times for 67 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 28 yards. Cam Pickett had six receptions for 40 yards.

Oklahoma State was beaten by Texas Tech 42-0 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Sam Jackson passed for 48 yards on 9-of-19 attempts (47.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Trent Howland carried the ball 13 times for 58 yards, adding one reception for 11 yards. Freeman had six receptions for 47 yards.

Next game

Kansas plays at Arizona on Nov. 8. Oklahoma State hosts Kansas State on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.