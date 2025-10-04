Kaminski throws 4 touchdowns as North Dakota rolls 35-7 over Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes to lead North Dakota to a 35-7 win over…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes to lead North Dakota to a 35-7 win over Northern Iowa in a Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Kaminski was 20 of 23 for 246 yards and connected with BJ Fleming for the highlight of the game. With 9:21 in the third quarter, Kaminski found Fleming for a 77-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Fleming had five catches for 134 yards and the score.

Kaminski even had a 2-yard reception from himself when a pass was swatted at the line of scrimmage and he picked it out of the air.

Kaden Vig led a dominant defensive performance for the No. 14 FCS Coaches Poll Fighting Hawks (3-2, 1-0). Vig sacked Matthew Schecklman twice in a six-tackle performance.

Schecklman was 27 of 40 for 201 yards and an interception by Tyler Erkman. He completed the lone touchdown of the day to Derek Anderson. JC Roque Jr. led Northern Iowa (2-3, 0-1) with 10 catches for 73 yards.

The Panthers failed to make it to the red zone until the final two minutes of the game. They punted seven times and ended drives with a fumble, interception and turnover on downs.

