Justin Lamson passes for 4 TDs as Montana State beats Idaho State 48-14 for fifth straight win

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Justin Lamson threw for a career-high four touchdowns and ran for another, Adam Jones rushed for 173 yards and a score, and Montana State routed Idaho State 48-14 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory to remain in first place in the Big Sky Conference.

Montana State led 34-14 at halftime after gaining 373 yards and scoring five touchdowns. Idaho State was held to just four yards rushing by halftime and ended the first half with Jordan Cooke throwing an interception.

Jones became the first Bobcat this season to eclipse the century mark rushing.

Lamson was 17 of 21 for 184 yards without an interception for Montana State (5-2, 3-0). Lamson also carried it 16 times for 60 yards. Rocky Lencioni caught two touchdown passes, and Dane Steel and Julius Davis each had one.

Cooke and Davis Harsin each threw an interception for Idaho State (2-5, 1-2). Cooke was 20 of 37 for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Tsion Nunnally caught nine passes for 169 yards and a score, and Michael Shulikov added 124 yards on 10 grabs with a touchdown.

