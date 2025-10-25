Josh McCormick’s late field goal helps Grambling upset Jackson State 26-24 in HBCU Classic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh McCormick kicked a 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds left and Grambling stunned a ranked…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh McCormick kicked a 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds left and Grambling stunned a ranked Jackson State 26-24 in the HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

McCormick’s game-winning kick for Grambling’s Tigers (5-3, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) came after Jared Lockhart’s 1-yard touchdown run had given Jackson State’s Tigers (5-2, 3-1), ranked 11th in the FCS coaches’ poll, a 24-23 lead with 2:15 remaining.

C’zavian Teasett directed the game-winning drive and finished with 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16-for-26 passing. Covadis Knighten had five receptions for 96 yards and a score. Andrerw Frazier had the other touchdown catch.

JaCobian Morgan scored on a 7-yard run midway through the first quarter and Donovan Warren kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7 seconds left to give Jackson State a 10-0 lead.

Teasett connected with Knighten for a 59-yard touchdown with 1:56 left in the second quarter. Theodore Caballero’s extra-point kick was blocked, but he added a 24-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to get Grambling within 10-9 at halftime. Clyde McClendon Jr. blocked a punt out of bounds at the Jackson State 7-yard line to set up the kick.

Grambling took a 16-10 lead with the only score of the third quarter — Teasett’s 16-yard touchdown run —then upped its advantage to 13 on Teasett’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Frazier with 12:06 remaining.

Lockhart drove Jackson State 92 yards in six plays, the last one a 62-yard scoring strike to Nate Rembert to cut it to 23-17 with 9:41 left.

Three Jackson State quarterbacks combined for 250 yards on 13-for-26 passing. Donerio Davenport carried 11 times for 98 yards and Rembert caught four passes for 126 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.