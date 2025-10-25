Josh Hoover throws a TD pass and TCU outlasts West Virginia 23-17

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Josh Hoover threw a touchdown pass, Nate McCashland kicked three field goals and TCU outlasted West…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Josh Hoover threw a touchdown pass, Nate McCashland kicked three field goals and TCU outlasted West Virginia 23-17 on Saturday night.

TCU (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) barely outgained West Virginia 343-342 but made the most of its opportunities.

“Our guys just had to gut it out,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “The last two road games, we found a way to lose. Tonight, we found a way to win.”

TCU started its first three possessions past midfield and led 10-0 before West Virginia had mustered a first down. Each team scored their initial touchdown on a short field following a poor punt.

After Trent Battle opened the scoring on a 1-yard run for the Horned Frogs, Hoover fooled West Virginia’s defense with a fake handoff, then found Eric McAlister on a 4-yard scoring toss midway through the second quarter for a 17-7 lead.

McAlister, who was targeted 18 times, caught nine passes for 124 yards. Hoover, tied with two others for the most TD passes (21) in the country entering play Saturday, finished 24 of 39 for 247 yards.

McCashland kicked field goals of 35, 22 and 41 yards.

Dykes said Hoover was shaken up on a hard tackle on a first-quarter run but stayed in the game.

“I don’t know if he was the same since,” Dykes said.

Hoover took the hit in stride.

“That’s part of the game,” he said. “You’re going to get knocked around every now and then. You’ve just got to shake it off and move on to the next play and just keep firing away.”

West Virginia (2-6, 0-5) has lost five straight. The Mountaineers have been held to 17 or fewer points five times this season.

West Virginia freshman Scotty Fox Jr. threw two touchdown passes, including a 28-yarder to Jeff Weimer with 3:15 remaining in the game.

TCU recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock. McAlister gave his team a scare, though. He caught a 21-yard pass on third down but fumbled and teammate Major Everhart recovered it at the West Virginia 19 with 2 minutes left.

Fox, the fourth quarterback used by the Mountaineers this season due to injuries, went 28 of 41 for 301 yards in his second straight start. It marked the first time in over a month that West Virginia surpassed 150 passing yards.

“A true freshman quarterback with 10 new starters around him, I thought the kid acquitted himself pretty well,” said West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez.

Dykes said Fox “played lights out,” adding that “the most impressive thing, honestly for a true freshmen is, they took care of the ball. They didn’t turn the ball over.”

West Virginia was bent on going for it on fourth down no matter where the ball was, but the Mountaineers converted just two of seven tries. One of those failed attempts came at the TCU 22.

“That was a wild game,” Dykes said.

The takeaway

TCU: The Horned Frogs were held to their fewest points this season but got tested by a determined West Virginia team playing in its annual Coal Rush game.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers, with 80-some new players on the roster, are heading for their worst season since 2001, when they went 3-8 in Rodriguez’s inaugural season of his first stint at the school. They must win all four remaining games to become bowl eligible.

Up next

TCU has next Saturday off before hosting Iowa State on Nov. 8.

West Virginia plays at Houston on Saturday.

