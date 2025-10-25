Joseph throws 3 TD passes then Old Dominion holds on for 24-21 win over App State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and Old Dominion held on to beat Appalachian State 24-21…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph threw three touchdown passes and Old Dominion held on to beat Appalachian State 24-21 on Saturday.

The Monarchs (5-3, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) led 10-7 at halftime then added two third-quarter touchdowns on Joseph’s 16-yarder to Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and a 24-yard score to Ja’Cory Thomas.

App State backup AJ Swann entered in the fourth quarter and threw a 36-yard score to Kanen Hamlett and a 34-yarder to Davion Dozier with 1:35 left to get the Mountaineers (4-4, 1-3) within three. But the Monarchs recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Joseph was 21-of-33 passing for 305 yards with the three scores plus an interception. He led all rushers with 62 yards. Joseph’s other TD throw was a short pass to Ke’Travion Hargrove that the latter turned into a 70-yard score to open the scoring. Abdul-Rahim had 105 yards on eight catches.

App State starter JJ Kohl was 19-of-37 passing for 138 yards with a score and two interceptions. Swann was 12 of 16 for 140 yards and two TDs. Jaden Barnes had a TD catch.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.