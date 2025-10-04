Joseph accounts for 5 TDs and Old Dominion cruises past Coastal Carolina 47-7

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph accounted for five touchdowns and Old Dominion rolled past Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Colton Joseph accounted for five touchdowns and Old Dominion rolled past Coastal Carolina 47-7 on Saturday.

Joseph threw four first-half touchdown passes and added a 50-yard scoring run in the third quarter to lead the Monarchs (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt). He finished 17 of 30 for 315 yards, including three touchdowns to Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding.

Old Dominion jumped ahead early when Joseph found Gladding for a 3-yard score on the opening drive. Riley Callaghan added a 27-yard field goal before Joseph hit Ke’Travion Hargrove for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 17-0 early in the second.

Joseph and Gladding connected twice more in the second quarter from 13 and 10 yards out as the Monarchs built a 34-0 halftime lead. Callaghan tacked on three field goals, including a 22-yarder in the third and a 26-yarder in the fourth.

Coastal Carolina (2-2, 1-1 Sun Belt) avoided the shutout when Tad Hudson threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Wright early in the fourth quarter.

Hargrove totaled 132 yards from scrimmage, while Tre’ Brown III added 85 receiving yards for Old Dominion. The Monarchs outgained Coastal 619-189 and forced two turnovers.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.