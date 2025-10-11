Johnson Sr. and Boyle combine for 5 TDs in The Citadel’s 38-14 win over Div. II Valdosta State

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrison Johnson Sr. scored three touchdowns, Sebastien Boyle added two more, and The Citadel cruised to…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Garrison Johnson Sr. scored three touchdowns, Sebastien Boyle added two more, and The Citadel cruised to a 38-14 win over Division II-member Valdosta State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-3) outgained Valdosta State 398-152 overall and 354-8 in yards rushing. Six tallied double-digit yards on the ground, and Boyle led with 74.

The Citadel took a 24-0 first-half lead that included a 72-yard dash from Boyle early in the second quarter. The redshirt freshman broke free on a run up the middle for The Citadel’s third straight touchdown and second straight for Boyle.

A late interception by Valdosta State got the Blazers on the board before the halftime break, as Shawn Paschall punched it in from 5 yards out.

Garrison scored on two straight drives in the third quarter to extend The Citadel’s lead, each time diving in from one yard out.

The Blazers (2-4) were led by Jameson Holcomb’s 144 yards passing and two touchdowns, both caught by Paschall.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.