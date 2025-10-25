Johnson helps Lehigh stay unbeaten, defeats Fordham 27-6

NEW YORK (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 267 yards and ran for one touchdown, and undefeated Lehigh cruised past…

NEW YORK (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw for 267 yards and ran for one touchdown, and undefeated Lehigh cruised past Fordham 27–6 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks (8-0, 3-0) are off to their best start since 2013, when they finished the regular season 10-1 and went 8-0 in conference play. The win keeps Lehigh in firm control atop the Patriot League standings heading into November.

Nick Garrido opened the scoring with a 36-yard field goal before quarterback Johnson capped a 79-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

Running backs Luke Yoder and Jaden Green added short scoring runs in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 24–0. Garrido’s 22-yard field goal in the final minutes sealed the win after Fordham’s lone touchdown — a 1-yard keeper from Gunnar Smith — broke the shutout late in the third.

The Mountain Hawks rolled up 429 total yards while their relentless defese held the Rams to 74 yards on the ground. Johnson completed 17 of 26 passes for 267 yards, and Yoder paced the rushing attack with 79 yards.

Smith threw for 203 yards for the Rams (1-7, 1-3).

