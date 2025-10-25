Jerry Kaminski, Sawyer Seidl lead North Dakota to 46-17 victory over Indiana State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes, Sawyer Seidl had 165 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes, Sawyer Seidl had 165 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns and North Dakota routed Indiana State 46-17 on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (No. 10 FCS coaches poll, 6-2, 4-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) led 24-3 at halftime then added 20 points in the third quarter for an insurmountable 44-10 lead.

Kaminski completed 22 of 34 passes for 300 yards. His touchdowns went to four receivers.

Seidl gained 104 yards rushing with one touchdown and added 61 yards receiving with another touchdown. He had a long run of 31 yards and a long reception of 56 yards, although neither play resulted in a touchdown.

Quarterbacks Brock Riddle and Keegan Patterson completed only 10 of 34 passes for 158 yards for Indiana State (2-6, 0-4). North Dakota intercepted three passes.

The blowout comes after two tight games in the series. Indiana State won 35-31 last season and North Dakota won 36-33 in overtime in 2023.

