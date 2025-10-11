Jennings’ 3 TDs, Robertson’s 2 TDs help Monmouth top Towson 42-31

Elijah Jennings ran for three touchdowns and Derek Robertson threw for two as Monmouth stayed perfect in CAA play with a 42–31 win over Towson.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Elijah Jennings ran for three touchdowns, Derek Robertson threw for two more, and Monmouth stayed unbeaten in Coastal Athletic Association play with a 42-31 win over Towson on Saturday.

Robertson completed 26 of 31 passes for 244 yards, and the Hawks (5-1, 2-0 CAA) piled up 448 total yards with a balanced offense that found the end zone in every quarter. Rodney Nelson ran 27 times for 152 yards and opened the scoring on a 1-yard plunge in the first.

Robertson’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Maxwell James pushed Monmouth ahead 14-0 early in the second before Towson responded with a 1-yard scoring toss from Winston Watkins to CJ Schaeffer. Jennings scored from a yard out for a 21-7 lead, but the Tigers (3-4, 1-2) cut it to 21-14 at halftime on Andrew Indorf’s 4-yard pass to John Dunmore.

Towson tied it twice — at 21 on Indorf’s 6-yard throw to Lukkas Londono, then again at 28 after Watkins’ 8-yard run — before Monmouth pulled away behind a 10-yard pass to Jack Neri and Jennings’ third touchdown from three yards out.

Josh Derry caught six passes for 67 yards, while Gavin Nelson and TJ Speight combined for eight receptions. Towson’s Indorf finished with 292 yards and three scores, but fumbled twice, losing one. The Tiger fumbled six times, losing three.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.