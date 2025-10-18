JC French IV rallies Georgia Southern to 41-24 victory over Georgia State

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — JC French IV threw two of his three touchdown passes in a 21-point fourth quarter and…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — JC French IV threw two of his three touchdown passes in a 21-point fourth quarter and Georgia Southern rallied to beat Georgia State 41-24 on Saturday night.

Georgia Southern (3-4, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference) trailed 24-20 when Weston Bryan capped a 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter. French followed with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Camden Brown and a 5-yarder to Dalen Cobb as the Eagles pulled away.

French completed 17 of 22 passes for 210 yards and rushed 12 times for 85 yards and a score.

Cameron Brown totaled 280 yards and a touchdown on 29-for-38 passing for Georgia State (1-6, 0-3). He also rushed 15 times for 120 yards and a score. Brown’s 15-yard touchdown run at the end of a 13-play 88-yard drive gave Georgia State a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

Camden Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from French to give the Eagles a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Liam Rickman’s 31-yard field goal tied it 10-10.

Cameron Brown had a 5-yard touchdown toss to Ted Hurst to put Georgia Southern up 17-10, but the Eagles used the final 46 seconds to get a 46-yard field goal from Bryant to cut it to 17-13 at halftime.

French had a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter for a 20-17 advantage.

Rashad Amos answered with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Panthers led 24-20 after three quarters.

