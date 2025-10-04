Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State over Texas State 31-30 in wild finish

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor completed five straight passes in the final minute before scoring on a 4-yard run…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Raynor completed five straight passes in the final minute before scoring on a 4-yard run and Arkansas State rallied last in a 31-30 victory over Texas State on Saturday in the Bobcats’ Sun Belt Conference opener.

Raynor’s five passes went to four different receivers and covered the first 71 yards for the Red Wolves (2-4, 1-1). Clune Van Andel’s extra-point kick was the difference after Tyler Robles missed one that left the Bobcats (3-2, 0-1) leading 30-24 with 61 seconds remaining.

Brad Jackson’s 63-yard run on first down set up Lincoln Pare’s 3-yard touchdown run one play later to give Texas State the late lead.

The Bobcats used Jackson’s 24-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead on their opening possession. Raynor tied it with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Van Andel and Robles traded second-quarter field goals for a 10-10 tie at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Jackson hit Titus Lyons for a 13-yard touchdown and a 17-10 lead with 12:11 left to play.

Raynor answered with a 5-yard scoring toss to Hunter Summers to tie it with 6:43 to go.

Pare’s 4-yard touchdown run put the Bobcats up 24-17 at 3:48, but Raynor hit Kenyon Clay for a 5-yard score with 1:20 left to tie it 24-all.

Raynor completed 27 of 35 passes for 248 yards and added 92 yards on 19 rushes. Corey Rucker had eight receptions for 102 yards.

Jackson had 230 yards on 18-for-26 passing and added 131 yards on 10 carries. Pare rushed 21 times for 105 yards.

