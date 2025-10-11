James Paige runs for 4 TDs, throws for another score; Tarleton State beats Utah Tech 34-23

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — James Paige ran and four touchdowns and added a 4-yard TD pass to Danny Joiner…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — James Paige ran and four touchdowns and added a 4-yard TD pass to Danny Joiner to help Tarleton State beat Utah Tech 34-23 on Saturday night.

Paige, who is listed on the roster as a quarterback, had 30 carries for 114 yards. Daniel Greek made his second consecutive start was 13-of-21 passing for 169 yards and his 2-yard TD run capped the scoring with 53 points.

Tarleton State (7-0, 3-0 United Athletic Conference) has won seven games in a row, their longest winning streak since moving to Division I in 2020. The Texans had their streak of four consecutive games scoring at least 50 points snapped.

Paige scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-7 about five minutes into the game and his scoring pass to Joiner capped a 17-play, 98-yard drive that took eight minutes, 45 seconds off the clock and gave the Texans the lead for good with 10 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Texans, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, played without quarterback Victor Gabalis — the unanimous pick for the conference’s preseason offensive player of the year — and running backs Tre Page III & Caleb Lewis due to injuries. Page and Lewis have combined for 1,056 yards rushing and 15 TDs this season.

Ilya Uvaydov made field goals of 35, 37 and 37 yards for Utah Tech (1-5, 0-2). Reggie Graff opened the scoring with a 5-yard TD run and Bronson Barben threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Thomason with 2:44 to play.

