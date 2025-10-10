James Murphy, Matt Childs rally Brown to 29-19 victory over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — James Murphy passed for 347 yards and a touchdown, Matt Childs had two touchdown runs and…

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — James Murphy passed for 347 yards and a touchdown, Matt Childs had two touchdown runs and Brown rallied to beat Bryant 29-19 on Friday night.

Bryant took a 12-0 lead into halftime on Elijah Elliott’s 14-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and his 1-yard scoring plunge in the second.

Brown’s defense forced a three-and-out to begin the third quarter and Murphy fired a 47-yard scoring strike to Trevor Foley five plays later to get the Bears within 12-7.

Brown again forced a three-and-out and turned it into a 1-yard touchdown run by Childs. Will Currid passed to Levi Linowes for the two-point conversion and a 15-12 lead with 6:07 left in the quarter.

Murphy hit Najih Rahman for an 18-yard gain on third-and-11 to keep the drive alive and connected with Linowes for a 21-yard gain to set up Childs’ score.

The Bulldogs answered with Jaden Keefner’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Aldrich Doe with 2:23 left to take a 19-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Murphy connected with Michael Nesbit for a 36-yard gain to the 2-yard line and Childs ran it in two plays later to put the Bears up 22-19 with 8:59 remaining. Quentin Brown scored on a 26-yard run to cap the scoring with 4:21 left.

Murphy completed 29 of 44 passes with an interception for Brown (3-1). Childs carried 21 times for 92 yards.

Keefner totaled 162 yards on 16-for-27 passing for Bryant (2-5). Elliott rushed 21 times for 117 yards.

Bryant had 218 yards of offense in the first half to Brown’s 92. The Bears finished with 460 total yards to the Bulldogs’ 350.

