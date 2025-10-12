James Madison and Old Dominion meet in Sun Belt action

Old Dominion (4-2) at James Madison (5-1), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats James…

Old Dominion (4-2) at James Madison (5-1), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 400.3 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 167.8 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 232.5 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (78th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 229.0 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 155.0 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 74.0 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 13.7 points per game (10th)

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 488.7 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 250.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 238.2 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 34.2 points per game (41st)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 336.0 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 161.2 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 174.8 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 20.2 points per game (41st)

Old Dominion ranks 68th in third down percentage, converting 40.0% of the time. James Madison ranks 17th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 29.8%.

James Madison is 136th in the FBS averaging 84.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Old Dominion’s 70th-ranked 54.3 per-game average.

Old Dominion ranks 121st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 73.1% of trips. James Madison’s red zone defense ranks 21st at 75.0%.

Old Dominion ranks 130th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:35, compared to James Madison’s 4th-ranked average of 34:33.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 957 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 537 yards on 81 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 303 yards on 19 catches, 5 TDs

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 1,481 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 486 yards on 63 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Cory Thomas, 397 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

James Madison won 24-14 over Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 11. Barnett led James Madison with 290 yards on 26-of-40 passing (65.0%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 28 yards. Knight had 111 rushing yards on 20 carries, adding five receptions for 23 yards. Ellis had six receptions for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

Old Dominion lost 48-24 to Marshall on Saturday, Oct. 11. Joseph passed for 266 yards on 15-of-28 attempts (53.6%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown. Maurki James had 83 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding recorded 71 yards on three catches.

Next game

James Madison plays at Texas State on Oct. 28. Old Dominion hosts Appalachian State on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.