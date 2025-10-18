Jake Retzlaff throws 2 touchdown passes in final 2 minutes and Tulane edges Army 24-17

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw two touchdown passes in the final two minutes, the second to Shazz Preston…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jake Retzlaff threw two touchdown passes in the final two minutes, the second to Shazz Preston from 26-yards out with 27 seconds left to give Tulane a 24-17 victory over Army on Saturday.

Tulane tied it at 17-all with 1:54 remaining after an 11-play, 75-yard drive ended in Bryce Bohanon 12-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-8. After Army went three-and-out, Retzlaff threw four completions and added a 10-yard run during the game-winning drive.

Retzlaff’s go-ahead pass was down the left sideline into tight coverage. The defensive back batted the ball into the air and Preston bobbled it once before securing it in the end zone.

Army got in position to throw it to the end zone as time ran out but Tulane batted it down.

Retzlaff was 22 of 29 for 261 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Tulane (6-1, 3-0 American). He also carried it eight times for 62 yards and another score. Preston finished with five catches for 86 yards.

Cale Hellums carried 39 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and he threw for 125 yards for Army (3-4, 2-3). Brady Anderson caught four passes for 97 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.