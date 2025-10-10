Jaden Craig leads unbeaten Harvard to 34-10 victory over winless Cornell

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Harvard to a…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jaden Craig threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score to lead Harvard to a 34-10 victory over Cornell on Friday night.

Ricardo Lagares Jr. fumbled on Cornell’s fifth play from scrimmage and Austin-Jake Guillory scooped up the ball and raced 36 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Craig had a 2-yard touchdown toss to Ben Alvarez at the end of a 13-play 52-yard drive for a 14-0 advantage and Harvard (4-0, 2-0 Ivy League) took it into halftime.

Kieran Corr kicked a 22-yard field goal at the end of an 11-play 76-yard drive to begin the third quarter for a 17-0 lead.

Garrett Bass-Sulpizio scored on a 1-yard run for Cornell (0-4, 0-2) on the ensuing possession and the Big Red trailed by 10. Bass-Sulpizio connected with Johntu Reed for a 27-yard gain on fourth-and-2 to set up the score.

Jonathan Roost kicked a 25-yard field goal at the end of an 11-play drive to cut Cornell’s deficit to seven just 4 seconds into the final quarter.

Corr answered with a 30-yard field goal for a 20-10 advantage with 11:58 remaining.

Craig scored on a 4-yard run with 5:07 left and Jack Donahoe intercepted Bass-Sulpizio on the next play from scrimmage and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

Craig completed 21 of 37 passes for 237 yards with an interception.

Bass-Sulpizio finished with 127 yards on 18-for-30 passing with an interception.

Harvard totaled 413 yards of offense to 193 for Cornell. The Crimson converted 10 of 17 third downs.

