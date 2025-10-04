JaCobian Morgan throws 4 TD passes, runs for score as Jackson State beats Alabama A&M 57-24

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shemar Savage and Ja’Naylon Dupree both caught two of JaCobian Morgan’s four touchdown passes, and Morgan…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Shemar Savage and Ja’Naylon Dupree both caught two of JaCobian Morgan’s four touchdown passes, and Morgan also ran for a score as Jackson State breezed to a 57-24 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Gerardo Baeza’s 25-yard field goal and Morgan’s 22-yard scoring toss to Savage staked Jackson State (4-1, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to a 10-0 lead 6:17 into the first quarter.

Morgan scored on a 4-yard run before connecting with Savage for a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He capped the first half with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dupree for a 33-10 advantage. Morgan had 237 yards by halftime on 16-for-21 passing.

Morgan connected with Dupree for a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and finished with 314 yards on 21-for-30 passing. He added 120 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Travis Terrell Jr. rushed seven times for 103 yards for the Tigers, who finished with 388 yards on 49 attempts. Savage totaled 91 yards and two scores on three catches.

Cornelius Brown IV completed 26 of 39 passes for 341 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-2). Daveon Walker had nine receptions for 100 yards and a score. Franck Pierre had the other touchdown catch.

Alabama A&M managed only 59 yards on 26 rushes.

