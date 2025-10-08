Jacksonville State takes on Sam Houston in CUSA play

Jacksonville State (2-3) at Sam Houston (0-5), Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Jacksonville…

Jacksonville State (2-3) at Sam Houston (0-5), Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Jacksonville State by 7. Against the spread: Jacksonville State 2-3, Sam Houston 0-5.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 405.8 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 144.4 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 261.4 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 29.6 points per game (63rd)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 395.2 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 226.6 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 168.6 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (93rd)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 277.6 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 177 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 100.6 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 15 points per game (132nd)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 456.8 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 308.4 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 148.4 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 41.6 points per game (135th)

Sam Houston ranks 135th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 55.1% of the time. Jacksonville State ranks 39th on offense, converting on 45.2% of third downs.

Sam Houston is 136th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 50% of trips. Jacksonville State’s red zone defense ranks 34th at 78.6%.

Team leaders

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 576 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 614 yards on 111 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Brock Rechsteiner, 215 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 618 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Watson, 156 yards on 48 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Green, 133 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Jacksonville State was beaten by Southern Miss 42-25 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Caden Creel passed for 109 yards on 9-of-17 attempts (52.9%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 161 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cook had 77 rushing yards on 22 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 77 yards. Rechsteiner had four receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston fell 37-10 to New Mexico State on Thursday, Oct. 2. Watson threw for 222 yards on 22-of-34 attempts (64.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. Alton McCaskill carried the ball 12 times for 38 yards, adding three receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown. Landan Brown had seven receptions for 53 yards.

Next game

Jacksonville State hosts Delaware on Oct. 15. Sam Houston hosts UTEP on Oct. 15.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.