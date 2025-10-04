Jackson scores twice as SE Louisiana powers past McNeese 38-0

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deantre Jackson scored twice and Carson Camp threw a 69-yard touchdown pass as Southeastern Louisiana…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Deantre Jackson scored twice and Carson Camp threw a 69-yard touchdown pass as Southeastern Louisiana powered past McNeese 38-0 on Saturday.

Jackson led the Lions (3-2, 1-0 Southland) with 64 rushing yards and touchdown runs of 1 and 45 yards. Camp and Kyle Lowe combined to throw for 267 yards and two scores as Southeastern raced to a 38-point halftime lead.

The Lions’ defense set the tone early when Ian Conerly-Goodly intercepted a pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown less than five minutes into the game. Jackson’s short run made it 14-0 after one quarter.

Lowe hit Jaylon Domingeaux for a 2-yard touchdown to open the second quarter before Jackson broke free for a 45-yard score on the next drive. Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez added a 29-yard field goal, and Camp capped the half with a deep strike to Brandon Hayes.

Southeastern finished with 418 total yards while holding McNeese (1-4, 0-1) to 189. The Lions’ defense forced two interceptions and recorded their first shutout of the season. Their last shutout was in November last season, a 41-0 win over Northwestern State.

