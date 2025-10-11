Jackson Brousseau guides Colorado State to 49-21 romp over Fresno State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jackson Brousseau followed a 73-yard touchdown run by Justin Marshall with three first-half touchdown passes…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jackson Brousseau followed a 73-yard touchdown run by Justin Marshall with three first-half touchdown passes and Colorado State cruised to a 49-21 victory over Fresno State on Friday night.

Marshall’s long scoring run came on the third play from scrimmage for Colorado State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) and the Rams took a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

Jace Bellah picked off an E.J. Warner pass and returned it 27 yards to the Rams’ 47-yard line. Five plays later Brousseau connected with Javion Kinnard for a 29-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Brousseau had a 4-yard scoring toss to Rocky Beers 49 seconds into the second quarter for a 21-0 lead. Brousseau added a 20-yard touchdown pass to Beers and Paul Tangelo returned a Warner fumble 36 yards to the end zone for a 35-14 advantage at halftime.

Warner had touchdown throws to Josiah Freeman covering 23 and 26 yards for Fresno State (5-2, 2-1) in the second quarter before connecting with Rayshon Luke for a 23-yard score with 5:51 left in the third to cut the deficit to 35-21.

Lloyd Avant had a 12-yard touchdown run with 9:15 left to play and Jalen Dupree scored on a 4-yard run two plays after Bellah’s second interception and 26-yard return to the 7-yard line to cap the scoring.

Brousseau completed 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards. Marshall rushed seven times for 93 yards.

Warner finished with 350 yards on 28-for-49 passing with three interceptions.

