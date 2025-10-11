J.T. Fayard throws for 248 yards and 2 TDs as Wofford beats Norfolk State 31-14 for first victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, Ihson Jackson-Anderson and Gerald Modest each had…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, Ihson Jackson-Anderson and Gerald Modest each had 80-plus yards rushing and a score, and Wofford beat Norfolk State 31-14 on Saturday for its first victory of the season.

Jackson-Anderson rushed for 113 yards on 17 carries and Modest added 82 yards on 18 rushes. Fayard was 23 of 34 with an interception.

Wofford (1-5) entered 0-5 for the third time in the last four seasons, with the 2023 team beginning 0-9. Four of Wofford’s five losses have been decided by one score or less, including three by three points or fewer.

Norfolk State (1-6) has lost five straight in Michael Vick’s first season at the helm, with the lone victory coming against Division II Virginia State.

Otto Kuhns was 16 of 29 for 169 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Norfolk State. Kam’Ryn Thomas had eight catches for 112 yards and a score.

Norfolk State scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game and tied it at 14-all early in the third quarter on Thomas’ 33-yard grab. But the Spartans went three-and-out on their next two possessions, and Wofford scored on three straight drives to pull away.

