J.T. Fayard throws 2 TD passes, Javario Tinch’s pick-6 caps Wofford’s 31-13 win over Furman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — J.T. Fayard threw two touchdown passes and Wofford defeated Furman 31-13 on Saturday in the 99th meeting between the in-state rivals.

Fayard threw 29 yards to Colby Alexander for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and 23 yards to Terrance Honeywood in the second for a 14-6 advantage. Ihson Jackson-Anderson added a 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute before halftime for a 21-6 lead.

Wofford’s Javario Tinch intercepted a pass early in the fourth quarter and with some good blocking returned it untouched for a 67-yard touchdown that made it 28-13.

Fayard threw for 179 yards with the two touchdowns and he was intercepted once. Jackson-Anderson had 75 yards rushing and Isaiah Scott had 91 yards receiving on seven catches for Wofford (2-5, 1-2 Southern Conference).

Trey Hedden threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Devin Hester Jr. and Gavin Hall scored on a 4-yard run for Furman (4-3, 2-2).

Hedden completed 27 of 39 passes for 257 yards but the Terriers intercepted him three times.

In a series that began in 1889 – the first college football game played in South Carolina – Furman leads 56-36-7.

