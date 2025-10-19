Iowa State hosts No. 15 BYU in Big 12 action

No. 15 BYU (7-0) at Iowa State (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats…

No. 15 BYU (7-0) at Iowa State (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 405.3 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 242.1 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 163.1 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (66th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 345.3 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 203.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 141.6 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (27th)

BYU Offense

Overall: 436.7 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 203.9 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 232.9 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 35.6 points per game (30th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 293.0 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 171.4 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 121.6 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (14th)

Iowa State ranks 68th in third down percentage, converting 40.2% of the time. BYU ranks 14th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 30.1%.

BYU is 14th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

BYU ranks 64th in the FBS averaging 53.9 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa State’s 7th-ranked 33.1 per-game average.

Iowa State is 99th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 89.5% of trips. BYU’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

BYU ranks 13th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:48.

Team leaders

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 1,622 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Abu Sama III, 481 yards on 92 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 334 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 1,386 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 774 yards on 127 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 463 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Iowa State fell to Colorado 24-17 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Becht threw for 205 yards on 18-of-33 attempts (54.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 31 yards. Sama carried the ball 24 times for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns. Benjamin Brahmer put up 56 yards on five catches.

BYU won 24-21 over Utah on Saturday, Oct. 18. Bachmeier led BYU with 166 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 64 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin had 122 rushing yards on 26 carries, adding two receptions for five yards. Parker Kingston put up 50 yards on four catches. He also had two carries for 16 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Iowa State hosts Arizona State on Nov. 1. BYU plays at No. 7 Texas Tech on Nov. 8.

