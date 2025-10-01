Iowa State cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper out for season with knee injuries

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 14 Iowa State’s secondary will be without longtime starters Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper the…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 14 Iowa State’s secondary will be without longtime starters Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper the rest of the season because of knee injuries.

Coach Matt Campbell announced Tuesday that Williams damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee late in the Cyclones’ 39-14 win over Arizona on Saturday. Cooper tore his ACL in practice last week. The two have combined for 55 starts.

Williams, an Associated Press All-Big 12 second team pick in 2024, had one interception and two pass breakups this season. He was hurt with 3 minutes left against Arizona as he dove in an attempt to knock a ball away from a receiver.

“So that’s a situation that really stinks for the kid,” Campbell said. “But, man, just how he’s handled it has been uber impressive. And, a great human. He’ll be back ready to rock and roll next year.”

Cooper has made 36 starts since 2022 and was an AP All-Big 12 first-team pick at safety in 2023. He switched to cornerback full-time this season and had an interception and three pass breakups through four games.

Tre Bell, a transfer from Lindenwood, made his first start for the Cyclones in Cooper’s place against Arizona. Quinten Taylor Jr., who played 26 snaps against Arizona, would be in line to make his first start when the Cyclones (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) visit Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday.

