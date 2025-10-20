Iowa meets Minnesota in Big Ten play

Minnesota (5-2) at Iowa (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa by 8.5.…

Minnesota (5-2) at Iowa (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa by 8.5. Against the spread: Iowa 3-2-1, Minnesota 2-4.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 324.1 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 131.4 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 192.7 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (59th)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 249.4 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 157.0 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 92.4 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 14.6 points per game (9th)

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 340.6 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 217.7 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 122.9 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 26.9 points per game (79th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 294.7 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 197.0 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 97.7 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (27th)

Minnesota ranks 20th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa leads the FBS averaging 21.1 penalty yards per game, and Minnesota ranks 7th with a 33.1-yard average.

Minnesota is 85th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.4% of trips. Iowa’s red zone offense ranks 21st, scoring on 93.5% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 811 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 360 yards on 67 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 193 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,437 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 353 yards on 79 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 285 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Iowa won 25-24 over Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 18. Gronowski led Iowa with 68 yards on 10-of-16 passing (62.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 130 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Moulton carried the ball 17 times for 99 yards, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Kaden Wetjen put up 21 yards on two catches. He also had three carries for seven yards and one touchdown.

Minnesota won 24-6 over Nebraska on Friday, Oct. 17. Lindsey led Minnesota with 153 yards on 16-of-20 passing (80.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for -1 yards and one rushing touchdown. Taylor carried the ball 24 times for 148 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 16 yards. Jalen Smith recorded 59 yards on three catches.

Next game

Iowa hosts No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 8. Minnesota hosts Michigan State on Nov. 1.

