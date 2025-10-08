Iowa and Wisconsin meet in Big Ten action

Iowa (3-2) at Wisconsin (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa by 3.5.…

Iowa (3-2) at Wisconsin (2-3), Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Iowa by 3.5. Against the spread: Iowa 2-1-1, Wisconsin 2-3.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 327.4 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 148.6 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 178.8 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (66th)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 254.2 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 184.8 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 69.4 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 15.6 points per game (19th)

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 309.2 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 200 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 109.2 yards per game (118th)

Scoring: 18.6 points per game (121st)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 316.6 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 241.6 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 75 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (39th)

Wisconsin ranks 92nd in third down percentage, converting 37.3% of the time. Iowa ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.4%.

Wisconsin ranks 113th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa leads the FBS averaging 23.6 penalty yards per game, and Wisconsin ranks 9th with a 32-yard average.

Wisconsin is 80th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. Iowa’s red zone defense ranks 19th at 75%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Iowa is 22nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:19, while Wisconsin’s 5th-ranked average is 33:51.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 636 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaziun Patterson, 198 yards on 34 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 179 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 640 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 217 yards on 52 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Vinny Anthony, 258 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Iowa fell to Indiana 20-15 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Gronowski led Iowa with 144 yards on 19-of-25 passing (76.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 7 yards and one rushing touchdown. Kamari Moulton carried the ball 18 times for 75 yards, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Phillips had five receptions for 64 yards.

Wisconsin was beaten by Michigan 24-10 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Hunter Simmons threw for 177 yards on 18-of-29 attempts (62.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Jones had 63 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Anthony had nine receptions for 97 yards.

Next game

Iowa hosts Penn State on Oct. 18. Wisconsin hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Oct. 18.

