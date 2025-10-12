Iowa and Penn State meet in Big Ten play

Penn State (3-3) at Iowa (4-2), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Peacock Key stats Iowa Offense…

Penn State (3-3) at Iowa (4-2), Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Peacock

Key stats

Iowa Offense

Overall: 326.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 142.0 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 184.0 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (53rd)

Iowa Defense

Overall: 246.7 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 167.7 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 79.0 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (8th)

Penn State Offense

Overall: 369.8 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 200.8 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 169.0 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 35.7 points per game (32nd)

Penn State Defense

Overall: 302.2 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 157.8 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 144.3 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (27th)

Penn State ranks 84th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 40.2% of the time. Iowa ranks 25th on offense, converting on 47.6% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Iowa leads the FBS averaging 21.3 penalty yards per game, and Penn State ranks 10th with a 34.0-yard average.

Iowa is 21st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 75.0% of red zone trips.

Penn State is 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:37, compared to Iowa’s 24th-ranked average of 32:09.

Team leaders

Iowa

Passing: Mark Gronowski, 743 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kamari Moulton, 261 yards on 50 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Sam Phillips, 193 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Penn State

Passing: Drew Allar, 1,100 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaytron Allen, 467 yards on 70 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Devonte Ross, 240 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Iowa beat Wisconsin 37-0 on Saturday, Oct. 11. Gronowski passed for 107 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 9 yards and one rushing touchdown. Moulton carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for 29 yards. Reece Vander Zee had three receptions for 29 yards.

Penn State fell 22-21 to Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 11. Allar threw for 137 yards on 13-of-20 attempts (65.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown. Allen had 90 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Ross had seven receptions for 115 yards.

Next game

Iowa hosts Minnesota on Oct. 25. Penn State plays at No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1.

