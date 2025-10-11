Hurst, Switzer lift Presbyterian to 31-25 win over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, Zach Switzer scored twice on the ground, and…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, Zach Switzer scored twice on the ground, and Presbyterian defeated Butler 31-25 on Saturday.

The FCS No. 24 Blue Hose (6-0, 2-0 Pioneer Football League) took the lead with a 75-yard touchdown reception by Nathan Levicki on Presbyterian’s first play in the fourth quarter.

After forcing a Butler punt, the Blue Hose brought the clock down to one minute before Switzer punched in his second of the day to make it a two-score game.

Justin Montgomery added a career-high 134 yards rushing on 10 carries to lead the Blue Hose.

Boyce Bankhead made 11 tackles as Presbyterian held Butler to 7-for-17 on third downs.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) were led by Reagan Andrew, who completed 20 of his 33 passes for 195 yards, and also rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries.

