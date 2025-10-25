Houston rushes for 2 TD’s for ETSU in 14-10 win over Wofford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Devontae Houston recorded the only two touchdowns for East Tennessee St. in a 14-10 win…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Devontae Houston recorded the only two touchdowns for East Tennessee St. in a 14-10 win over Wofford on Saturday.

Houston, who scored from 28 yards and 6 yards out in the first quarter, led the team with 94 yards. Quarterback Cade McNamara was injured on the last play of the first quarter. His brother, Jake, stepped under center and recorded 97 passing yards and played the rest of the game. McNamara went 12-for-13 with 103 yards before leaving the game.

Wofford (2-6, 1-3 Southern Conference) scored their only touchdown of the game in the first quarter, off a 17-yard rush by Colby Alexander. Sam Spence hit a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter.

East Tennessee (4-5, 2-3) extended its win streak over Wofford to three straight games. Wofford holds the all-time series with a record of 9-4.

