Houston hosts Arizona in Big 12 play

Arizona (4-2) at Houston (5-1), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 378.3 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 219.2 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 159.2 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 29.2 points per game (66th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 306.5 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 181 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 125.5 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 17.5 points per game (23rd)

Arizona Offense

Overall: 422.2 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 275 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 147.2 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (50th)

Arizona Defense

Overall: 275.7 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 151.3 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 124.3 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (27th)

Arizona is 105th in third down percentage, converting 35.8% of the time. Houston ranks 38th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34%.

Arizona is 20th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Houston is 18th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 94.7% of trips.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 1,216 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 61.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 438 yards on 95 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 441 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Arizona

Passing: Noah Fifita, 1,560 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Ismail Mahdi, 403 yards on 71 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayin Whatley, 328 yards on 25 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Houston won 39-17 over Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Weigman led Houston with 306 yards on 21-of-30 passing (70.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for -3 yards and one rushing touchdown. Connors had 83 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for seven yards and one touchdown. Thomas recorded 157 yards on seven catches.

Arizona lost 33-27 to BYU on Saturday, Oct. 11. Fifita threw for 219 yards on 25-of-45 attempts (55.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Kedrick Reescano carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards and scored one touchdown. Kris Hutson had nine receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Houston plays at Arizona State on Oct. 25. Arizona plays at Colorado on Nov. 1.

