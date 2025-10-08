Houston and Oklahoma State meet in Big 12 action

Houston (4-1) at Oklahoma State (1-4), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Houston by…

Houston (4-1) at Oklahoma State (1-4), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Houston by 14.5. Against the spread: Houston 3-2, Oklahoma State 1-4.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Houston Offense

Overall: 357 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 199.2 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 157.8 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 27.2 points per game (80th)

Houston Defense

Overall: 322.8 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 181.2 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 141.6 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 17.6 points per game (29th)

Oklahoma State Offense

Overall: 315.8 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 175.4 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 140.4 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 16.4 points per game (128th)

Oklahoma State Defense

Overall: 474 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 294.6 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 179.4 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 36.2 points per game (130th)

Oklahoma State ranks 122nd in third down percentage, converting 32.9% of the time. Houston ranks 36th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.8%.

Oklahoma State is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 93.3% of trips. Houston’s red zone offense ranks 34th, scoring on 92.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Houston

Passing: Conner Weigman, 910 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dean Connors, 355 yards on 80 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Amare Thomas, 284 yards on 16 catches, 2 TDs

Oklahoma State

Passing: Zane Flores, 696 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 55 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Fields Jr., 213 yards on 41 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Shamar Rigby, 154 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Houston fell 35-11 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 4. Zeon Chriss led Houston with 93 yards on 5-of-13 passing (38.5%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 59 yards. Connors carried the ball 13 times for 31 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. Thomas had two receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Oklahoma State fell to Arizona 41-13 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Flores led Oklahoma State with 47 yards on 9-of-20 passing (45.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 31 yards. Fields carried the ball nine times for 31 yards, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Gavin Freeman had three receptions for 26 yards.

Next game

Houston hosts Arizona on Oct. 18. Oklahoma State hosts Cincinnati on Oct. 18.

