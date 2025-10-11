Horvath’s 51-yard TD run keeps Navy unbeaten in 32–31 thriller over Temple

Blake Horvath powered Navy to a 32–31 comeback win over Temple, throwing for 141 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 155 yards and two scores.

PHILIDELPHIA (AP) — Blake Horvath threw for 141 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 155 yards and two scores, including a 51-yard go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, as Navy rallied past Temple 32–31 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.

Navy (6–0, 4–0 American) improved to 6–0 for the first time since 2019 and extended its road winning streak to five games.

Horvath accounted for 296 total yards, completing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cody Howard in the first quarter before sealing the comeback with his long sprint down the left sideline with just over two minutes to play. The Midshipmen trailed by 10 midway through the third but outscored Temple 18–7 the rest of the way.

Alex Tecza added 30 rushing yards and a 2-yard touchdown, and Nathan Kirkwood made a 48-yard field goal that tied the game at 24 early in the fourth. Navy’s triple-option attack churned out 243 rushing yards while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Evan Simon threw for 332 yards and a touchdown and added a 2-yard scoring run for the Owls (3–3, 1–1). Jay Ducker rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard plunge that briefly gave Temple a 31–24 lead with 3:48 remaining. JoJo Bermudez caught a 26-yard touchdown pass and finished with 74 yards.

Temple outgained Navy 505–384 but lost a key fumble and couldn’t slow Horvath late.

___

