Hill’s first career TD, Griffin’s punt return lift Richmond past Colgate 24-19

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Andreas Hill’s first career touchdown and an 87-yard punt return by Ja’Vion Griffin in the fourth…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Andreas Hill’s first career touchdown and an 87-yard punt return by Ja’Vion Griffin in the fourth quarter pushed Richmond past Colgate 24-19 on Saturday.

Richmond (4-3, 1-2 Patriot) led early on quarterback Ashten Snelsire’s 1-yard run to cap a 13-play drive before Colgate rallied for a 10-7 halftime lead. Jayden Alsheskie’s 24-yard field goal in the third quarter pulled the Spiders even.

Snelsire found Hill streaking past a double team for a 75-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter to give Richmond a 17-13 lead. After Colgate’s Jake Stearney connected with Reed Swanson for an 8-yard touchdown, Griffin’s 87-yard return sealed the win midway through the fourth.

Snelsire finished 13 of 19 for 199 yards and a touchdown and ran for another. Richmond managed 97 yards rushing but won the turnover battle as Peyton Seelmann intercepted Stearney to seal the game in the fourth.

Stearney went 25 of 45 for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Colgate (2-4, 1-1 Patriot). Swanson caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score, and the Raiders were held to 80 yards rushing.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.