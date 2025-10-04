Hayward’s pick-6 highlights key defensive plays that lift Western Kentucky past Delaware 27-24

Koron Hayward and Dylan Flowers made game-changing defensive plays in the third quarter and Jaylen Lewis made a stop on fourth-and-1 in the closing minutes as Western Kentucky rallied for a 27-24 over Delaware on Friday night.

Three snaps after the Hilltoppers kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the second half, Hayward had a 25-yard pick-6 that put them ahead 20-17.

The Blue Hens quickly went 80 yards on the ensuing possession, but on second-and-goal from the 4, Flowers hit quarterback Nick Minicucci as he neared the end zone and Elin Jones recovered it in the end zone. Delaware then marched 80 yards to take a 27-17 lead on a 5-yard pass from Maverick McIvor to George Hart III.

Minicucci’s third short touchdown run with 9:54 left to play made it 27-24 but the next drive — 11 plays taking up 4 1/2 minutes — ended on downs and on the last play of the game Nate Reed missed a 42-yard field goal to the right.

McIver was 23 of 31 for 230 yards for Western Kentucky (5-1, 3-0 Conference USA).

Minicucci was 28-of-47 passing for 314 yards and added 55 yards on the ground for the Blue Hens (3-2, 1-1), who had a 10-game home winning streak end.

