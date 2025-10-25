Hayes returns kickoff for TD for 2nd straight game, SE Louisiana stretches win streak to 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Hayes returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown for the second straight game, Calvin Smith Jr.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Hayes returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown for the second straight game, Calvin Smith Jr. rushed for two scores and Southeastern Louisiana beat Houston Christian 38-14 on Saturday for the Lions’ fourth consecutive win.

Hayes’ kickoff return covered 85 yards. Last week he went 83 yards in a 49-0 win over Northwestern State.

A 50-yard pick-6 by Jaden King cut Southeastern Louisiana’s lead to 21-14 early in the third quarter but the Lions (6-2, 4-0 Southland Conference) scored the final 17 points, including Carson Camp’s 16-yard TD pass to Cade Collier and Smith’s 2-yard run midway through the final quarter.

Camp threw for 169 yards but gave up two of the Lions’ three interceptions. Deantre Jackson added a rushing TD for the Lions, ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll.

The Huskies (2-6, 1-3) managed only 199 yards of offense, including 85 passing. Darryle Evans ran for 90 yards and Xai’Shaun Edwards rushed for a TD.

Linebacker KK Reno led the Lions with 10 tackles, six solo.

