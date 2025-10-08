Hawaii hosts Utah State in MWC matchup

Utah State (3-2) at Hawaii (4-2), Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Utah State…

Utah State (3-2) at Hawaii (4-2), Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Utah State by 1.5. Against the spread: Utah State 5-0, Hawaii 4-2.

How to watch: Spectrum Sports

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 420.6 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 251.8 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 168.8 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 36.4 points per game (30th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 413 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 226 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 187 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (111th)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 368.8 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 275.5 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 93.3 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (86th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 316 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 187.7 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 128.3 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (69th)

Utah State ranks 125th in third down percentage, converting 31.1% of the time. Hawaii ranks 63rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 37.5%.

Hawaii is 131st in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Utah State’s 44th-ranked +2 margin.

Hawaii is 112th in the FBS averaging 67.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Utah State’s 62nd-ranked 51.6 per-game average.

Utah State is 123rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 94.7% of trips. Hawaii’s red zone offense ranks 20th, scoring on 94.7% of red zone opportunities.

Utah State is 122nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:14, compared to Hawaii’s 23rd-ranked average of 32:18.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 1,143 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 314 yards on 50 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 369 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 1,043 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 241 yards on 59 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 355 yards on 38 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Utah State lost 55-35 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 27. Barnes passed for 161 yards on 15-of-22 attempts (68.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards. Javen Jacobs carried the ball four times for 63 yards, adding six receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown. Broc Lane put up 98 yards on seven catches.

Hawaii won 44-35 over Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 27. Alejado led Hawaii with 457 yards on 35-of-47 passing (74.5%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Sims carried the ball 13 times for 57 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 37 yards. Jackson Harris had seven receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Utah State hosts San Jose State on Oct. 17. Hawaii plays at Colorado State on Oct. 18.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.