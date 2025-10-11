Harris and Mosley account for 4 TDs to lead North Carolina Central to 45-7 rout over Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Walker Harris accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Mosley ran for 131 yards and a score, and…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Walker Harris accounted for three touchdowns, Chris Mosley ran for 131 yards and a score, and North Carolina Central rolled to a 45-7 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Harris completed 21 of 27 passes for 278 yards that included a pair of touchdowns. His 4-yard touchdown run stretched the N.C. Central lead to 35-7 late in the third quarter. Mosley broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

Chance Peterson made eight catches for 104 yards for North Carolina Central (5-2). Eric Adams added a 33-yard pick-6.

Jett Peddy threw for 154 yards with three interceptions for Florida A&M (1-4). Thad Franklin Jr. scored on a short touchdown run in the third for the Rattlers.

Jelani Vassell and Christian Smith each made an interception for the Eagles.

