Hankerson runs for 205 yards and 4 TDs; Oregon State beats Lafayette 45-13 to snap 8-game skid

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Hankerson had 204 yards rushing and four touchdowns and Oregon State beat Lafayette 45-13 on Saturday night for the Beavers’ first win of the season.

Oregon State (1-7), snapped an eight-game losing streak dating to last season. The Beavers finished with 365 yards rushing and five touchdowns, their most since 2016, when they ran for 474 yards and six scores against Cal.

Gabarri Johnson, who replaced starting quarterback Maalik Murphy in the third quarter, was 7-of-9 passing for 79 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 82 yards rushing on six carries.

Johnson threw a TD pass to tight end Gabe Milbourn on fourth-and-goal from the 1 about eight minutes into the second half and scored on a 20-yard run to make it 24-13 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.

Hankerson had touchdown runs of 1, 15, 9 and 65 yards, the last of which capped the scoring.

Lafayette (5-3), which received 28 points in the latest FCS coaches poll, led 13-10 at halftime.

Dean DeNobile was 18-of-40 passing for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Leopards.

Murphy completed 9 of 12 for 75 yards passing.

