Handley throws for 2 TDs, Edwards runs for 2 and Alabama A&M beats Mississippi Valley State 45-25

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Eric Handley threw two touchdown passes, Maurice Edwards IV ran for two scores and Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 45-25 on Saturday.

Handley threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Franck Pierre and Edwards and Ryan Morrow added short touchdown runs in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 38-19 lead.

Handley was 24-of-32 passing for 247 yards for Alabama A&M (4-3, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kolton Nero added a 44-yard touchdown run and finished with 71 of the Bulldogs’ 240 yards on the ground. Morrow added 23 yards rushing on nine carries. Pierre made four catches for 88 yards.

Josh Brown threw for 123 yards and a touchdown and added 74 yards rushing on eight carries to lead Mississippi Valley State (0-5, 0-2). Norman Taylor and Natwan Webster each had a touchdown run for the Delta Devils.

