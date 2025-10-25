Gresock scores 4 TDs as Gardner-Webb overpowers Lindenwood 48-20

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Carson Gresock rushed for four touchdowns and Quasean Holmes added a 67-yard score as Gardner-Webb…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Carson Gresock rushed for four touchdowns and Quasean Holmes added a 67-yard score as Gardner-Webb overpowered Lindenwood 48–20 on Saturday.

Gresock found the end zone twice in the first quarter — from 3 and 20 yards out — to set the tone for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. He added short touchdown runs in the second and third quarters, finishing with 119 yards on 21 carries. Holmes broke free for his own highlight, sprinting 67 yards late in the first half to give Gardner-Webb a 28–6 lead.

Cole Pennington completed 18 of 21 passes for 252 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown throw to Chris Lofton. The Bulldogs piled up 509 total yards, including 245 on the ground, and scored on eight of their 10 drives.

Lindenwood (3–5, 2–2 OVC-Big South) kept things interesting with two field goals and a late first-half touchdown pass from Nate Glantz to Darrin Fugitt. Steve Hall led the Lions with 105 rushing yards and a 1-yard score.

Kicker Charlie Viorel went 2 of 2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points for Gardner-Webb (5–3, 3–1), which has now won five of its last six games and remains firmly in the OVC–Big South title hunt. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.