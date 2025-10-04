Greek’s 3 passing, Page’s 2 rushing touchdowns lead Tarleton State to 52-42 win over Southern Utah

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tre Page III rushed for 198 yards and two scores, Daniel Greek had three passing touchdowns,…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Tre Page III rushed for 198 yards and two scores, Daniel Greek had three passing touchdowns, and Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 52-42 in a shootout between two of the best offenses in FCS football on Saturday.

Page led a 276-yard rushing effort for the Texans (6-0, 2-0 United Athletic Conference), sharing the backfield with Caleb Lewis. Lewis found the end zone twice and rushed for 86 yards.

Trevon West led Tarleton State with 120 yards receiving and a touchdown. The Texans, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, came in averaging 47.8 points per game, fourth in the FCS.

Joshua Dye had 189 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Thunderbirds (1-5, 0-2 in UAC). He entered the game second in FCS football with 595 yards rushing this season.

Southern Utah was without starting quarterback Bronson Barron, who entered Saturday sixth in FCS with 1,339 passing yards. He was replaced by freshman Will Burns, who was 12 of 17 for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The game featured six ties and three lead changes.

The Thunderbirds tallied at least 27 points in every game this season. Their 36 points per game were 13th in FCS coming into Saturday.

