Gordon scores twice and Harvard remains unbeaten with 31-7 win over Merrimack

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Gordon ran for 104 yards on only eight carries and scored two touchdowns in helping undefeated Harvard beat Merrimack 31-7 on Saturday.

Gordon twice weaved his way through the middle of the Warriors defense to score. His 24-yard TD in the third quarter extended the Crimson’s lead to 21-7 and he added a 19-yard score in the fourth for the game’s final points.

Jaden Craig was 17 of 29 for 305 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception for Harvard (5-0), ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Brady Blackburn had four catches for 110 yards and Ryan Osborne four for 91 yards and a score.

Ayden Pereira threw for 118 yards and rushed for 73 more and a touchdown for Merrimack (3-5), which trailed 13-7 at halftime.

