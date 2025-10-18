Gleason throws career-high 4 TD passes in Toledo’s 45-10 win over Kent State

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw a career-high four touchdown passes, Trayvon Rudolph caught one and had 119 yards…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw a career-high four touchdown passes, Trayvon Rudolph caught one and had 119 yards receiving, and Kenji Christian rushed for 113 yards in Toledo’s 45-10 win over Kent State on Saturday.

Gleason was 21-of-28 passing for 294 yards, distributing each score to a different receiver. He opened the scoring for the Rockets (4-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) with a 58-yard strike to Rudolph. An 11-yard connection to Ryder Treadway made it 17-10 at the half.

The Rockets had a 552-224 advantage in total yardage, shutting down the Golden Flashes after the first quarter.

Cade Wolford scored a 75-yard receiving touchdown on the first play from scrimmage from Kent State (2-5, 1-2), and a field goal two drives later made it 10-0 in the first quarter.

From that point on, the Golden Flashes were shut out, mustering 84 yards of offense.

Eric Williams blocked, recovered, and returned a punt for a 19-yard touchdown at the 4:25 mark of the third.

