Glantz throws 3 TD passes to help Lindenwood cruise past UT Martin 30-14

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw three touchdown passes to lead Lindenwood to a 30-7 victory over UT…

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Nate Glantz threw three touchdown passes to lead Lindenwood to a 30-7 victory over UT Martin on Saturday.

Glantz was 12-of-17 passing for 227 yards and added 91 yards rushing on 11 carries. Glantz connected with a touchdown pass each to Jalen Smith, Drew Krobath and Rico Bond. Smith led Lindenwood (3-3, 2-0 OVC-Big South) with three catches for 146 yards.

Glantz’s 62-yard touchdown pass to Smith stretched the Lions’ lead to 21-7 late in the third quarter. Steve Hall’s 1-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 85-yard drive that chewed up 7:20 and made it 30-7.

Jase Bauer and Julian Calvez were a combined 26-of-34 passing for 168 yards for UT Martin (1-5, 1-1). Bauer ran for 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Calvez tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Shawn Hardy II with about three minutes to play.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.