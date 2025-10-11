Gillman’s 2 TDs, Lawler’s 21-yard pick-6 help Montana rally to beat Cal Poly 28-9

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Kenzel Lawler returned an interception 21 yards…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Kenzel Lawler returned an interception 21 yards for a TD, and Montana beat Cal Poly 28-9 on Saturday.

Keali’i Ah Yat was 27-of-41 passing for 257 yards with a 24-yard scoring strike to Michael Wortham that gave Montana the lead for good at 14-9 early in the fourth quarter. Wortham finished with 84 yards receiving on 10 catches for Montana (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches poll.

Ty Dieffenbach threw a short pass to Brooks Wheatley who raced 21 yards to the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown (the 2-point conversion failed) early in the second quarter and Nick Serna kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Cal Poly (3-4, 1-2) a 9-0 lead..

After the Grizzlies punted on the opening possession of the second half, Lawler’s pick-6 got Montana on the scoreboard before Wortham’s TD catch with 13:37 to play capped a 14-play, 96-yard drive.

Gillman ran for scores of 17 and 13 yards from there as the Grizzlies outscored Cal Poly 28-0 in the second half.

Montana leads the all-time series with the Mustangs 20-5.

