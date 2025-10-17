Gill-Howard out indefinitely for No. 7 Texas Tech, and Morton is doubtful at Arizona State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out indefinitely following ankle surgery, and quarterback Behren Morton…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is out indefinitely following ankle surgery, and quarterback Behren Morton is doubtful with a knee injury for the No. 7 Red Raiders’ meeting with defending Big 12 champion Arizona State.

School spokesman Matt Dowdy said Gill-Howard had surgery Thursday, five days after injuring his left ankle in a 42-17 victory over Kansas. Morton went down later in the same game.

The status of both quarterbacks is in question as the Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) visit the Sun Devils (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday. ASU’s Sam Leavitt missed last week’s 42-10 loss to No. 23 Utah with a foot injury.

Gill-Howard’s leg was placed in an air cast before he was carted off the field against the Jayhawks. Coach Joey McGuire said the medical staff taped the ankle and tested it for a possible return to the game before ruling Gill-Howard out.

Gill-Howard, who played at Division II Upper Iowa and Northern Illinois, is one of several transfers in a front seven that has helped turn the Texas Tech defense into one of the best in the country.

The Red Raiders lead the nation in rushing defense, are tied for fifth in sacks and rank ninth in total defense. Texas Tech’s transfer class is considered one of the best and most expensive in the nation.

McGuire said Morton’s injury was similar to one the coach described as a hyperextended right knee sustained in a 67-7 victory rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the opener. Morton exited both games after a sack and didn’t return.

Morton also had to leave a 34-10 victory over Utah after taking a hard hit to the helmet on a scramble in the first half. He didn’t return to that game, either, when the Red Raiders were ranked a spot behind the Utes at No. 17.

Will Hammond replaced Morton all three times and is the likely starter if Morton can’t play. The third-stringer is Mitch Griffis, a Wake Forest transfer who decided to play again after sitting out last season.

